Women's World Cup 2023: Jamaica make history as they win against Panama - highlights

There was an error

This content is not available in your location.

Watch highlights as Jamaica win their first-ever Fifa Women's World Cup match, with captain Allyson Swaby's headed goal giving them a 1-0 victory over Panama.

MATCH REPORT: Swaby makes history as Jamaica beat Panama

Follow coverage of the Fifa Women's World Cup across BBC iPlayer, BBC Sounds & the BBC Sport website & app.

Available to UK users only.