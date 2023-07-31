Women's World Cup 2023: Nigeria progress to last 16 after draw with Republic of Ireland - highlights
There was an error
This content is not available in your location.
Watch highlights as the Republic of Ireland end their first Women's World Cup with a 0-0 draw against Nigeria, who progress to the last 16 and could face England.
MATCH REPORT: Republic collect first point as Nigeria progress
Follow coverage of the Women's World Cup across BBC iPlayer, BBC Sounds & the BBC Sport website & app.
Available to UK users only.