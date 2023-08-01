Women's World Cup 2023: Denmark book place in last 16 with 2-0 win over Haiti - highlights
There was an error
This content is not available in your location.
Watch highlights as Denmark book their place in the World Cup last 16 with a 2-0 win over Haiti to finish second in Group D behind England.
MATCH REPORT: Harder stars as Danes beat Haiti to book last-16 spot
Follow coverage of the Fifa Women's World Cup across BBC iPlayer, BBC Sounds & the BBC Sport website & app.
Available to UK users only.