Women's World Cup 2023: Kadidiatou Diani nets hat-trick as France beat Panama - highlights
There was an error
This content is not available in your location.
Watch highlights as Kadidiatou Diani scores a hat-trick to help France fight back to beat Panama 6-3 in a thrilling game at the Women's World Cup.
MATCH REPORT: Diani hat-trick earns France win after Panama scare
Follow coverage of the Fifa Women's World Cup across BBC iPlayer, BBC Sounds & the BBC Sport website & app.
Available to UK users only.