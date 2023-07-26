Women's World Cup 2023: Teresa Abelleira's stunning 25-yard strike gives Spain early lead against Zambia
Spain's Teresa Abelleira fires her side into the lead with a spectacular 25-yard strike against Zambia at the Fifa Women's World Cup in Auckland.
