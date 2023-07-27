Jordan Henderson: Liverpool fan Keith Spooner on impact of captain's move to Saudi Arabia
Liverpool fan Keith Spooner says he feels "mixed emotions" over Jordan Henderson's move to Saudi Arabia particularly after the former Liverpool captain publicly supported the LGBTQ+ community in the past.
Same-sex sexual activity is illegal in Saudi Arabia, with the death penalty a possible punishment. There have also been "consistent reports of discrimination and violence" against LGBTQ+ people in the country, according to Human Rights Watch.
READ MORE:Henderson's Saudi move has 'tarnished his reputation'