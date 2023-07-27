Women's World Cup: Watch analysis of Nigeria's surprise 2-3 win over co-hosts Australia
There was an error
This content is not available in your location.
Steph Houghton and Rachel Brown-Finnis join Alex Scott to analyse how Nigeria came from behind to beat World Cup co-hosts Australia 2-3 to move top of Group B.
MATCH REPORT: Nigeria come from behind to beat co-hosts Australia
Follow coverage of the Fifa Women's World Cup across BBC iPlayer, BBC Sounds & the BBC Sport website & app.
Available to UK users only.