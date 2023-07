Welsh filmmaker Jonny Owen receives an honorary degree from Swansea University, and tells students Nottingham changed his life.

The 52-year-old from Merthyr Tydfil has made the city his home with partner Vicky McClure.

He told BBC East Midlands Today why the city has such special significance, and in particular how the work he did in making the Nottingham Forest documentary 'I Believe in Miracles' has had a profound effect.