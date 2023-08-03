Women's World Cup 2023: Germany suffer surprise exit after South Korea draw - highlights

Watch highlights as two-time champions Germany suffer a shock group stage exit for the first time ever after drawing with South Korea at the Women's World Cup.

MATCH REPORT: Two-time winners Germany knocked out of World Cup

