Women's World Cup 2023: Morocco beat Colombia to seal shock last-16 spot - highlights

There was an error

This content is not available in your location.

Watch highlights as Anissa Lahmari's goal was enough to help Morocco beat Colombia 1-0, securing a result that sees both sides qualify for the last 16 of the Women's World Cup.

MATCH REPORT: Morocco beat Colombia to reach World Cup last 16

Follow coverage of the Fifa Women's World Cup across BBC iPlayer, BBC Sounds & the BBC Sport website & app.

Available to UK users only.