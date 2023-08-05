Women's World Cup 2023: Japan into quarter finals after Norway win - highlights
There was an error
This content is not available in your location.
Watch highlights as Japan take a step closer to a second Women's World Cup title after beating Norway 3-1, to set up a quarter final against either the USA or Sweden.
MATCH REPORT: Japan beat Norway to reach World Cup quarter-finals
Follow coverage of the Fifa Women's World Cup across BBC iPlayer, BBC Sounds & the BBC Sport website & app.
Available to UK users only.