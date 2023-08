Manager Graham Coughlan has joked that he has put out so many fires over the last 12 months at Newport County that he could join the fire service.

Coughlan steered the Exiles to League Two safety last season and says this upcoming season will be the "toughest yet".

He is hoping to “outperform their budget” after the club posted a loss of over £1.2m for the year ending 30 June 2022.

Read more:Coughlan warns of 'toughest' League Two season