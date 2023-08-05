Women's World Cup 2023: Hinata Miyazawa calmly nets Japan's third against Norway
Japan's Hinata Miyazawa scores her fifth goal of the tournament to secure her side a 3-1 victory over Norway in the last 16 at the Fifa Women's World Cup 2023.
MATCH REPORT: Japan beat Norway to reach World Cup quarter-finals
