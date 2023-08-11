Manchester City head coach Pep Guardiola says he is "not frustrated" with Erling Haaland after the pair appeared to have a heated exchange at half-time in his side's 3-0 win against Burnley.

REPORT: Haaland scores twice as Man City beat Burnley

Watch all the action from the opening weekend of the Premier League season on BBC's Match Of the Day Saturday 12 August at 22:20 BST.