Arsenal 2-1 Nottingham Forest: Gunners 'resilience' & depth pleases Arteta
There was an error
This content is not available in your location.
Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta says his players showed great "resilience" to beat Nottingham Forest 2-1 on the opening weekend of the new Premier League season.
REPORT: Superb Saka strike helps Arsenal to win over Forest
Watch all the action from the opening weekend of the Premier League season on BBC's Match Of the Day Saturday 12 August at 22:20 BST.
Available to UK users only.