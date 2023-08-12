Everton 0-1 Fulham: Sean Dyche reacts to 'bizarre' disallowed goal
Everton head coach Sean Dyche describes the VAR decision to disallow Michael Keane's goal as "bizarre" after his side lost 1-0 to Fulham in the opening game of the season.
Watch all the action from the opening weekend of the Premier League season on BBC's Match Of the Day Saturday 12 August at 22:20 BST.
