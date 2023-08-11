Women's World Cup 2023: England's Keira Walsh on knee injury and coming back after 10 days out
England midfielder Keira Walsh reflects on the moment she was carried off the pitch in the World Cup group stages, and looks ahead to the Lionesses' quarter-final against Colombia.
Follow England v Colombia on Saturday, 12 August across BBC Sport, with live commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sounds from 10:30 BST.