England midfielder Keira Walsh reflects on the moment she was carried off the pitch in the World Cup group stages, and looks ahead to the Lionesses' quarter-final against Colombia.

Follow England v Colombia on Saturday, 12 August across BBC Sport, with live commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sounds from 10:30 BST.