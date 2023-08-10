Cardiff City manager Erol Bulut has labelled Aaron Ramsey "a leader" ahead of his return to the Cardiff City Stadium against QPR on Saturday.

Former Arsenal midfielder Ramsey is expected to line up alongside another former Gunners player - and now Cardiff defender - Mark McGuinness.

McGuinness, 22, says he and Ramsey never crossed paths on the pitch, but remembers bumping into his future team-mate and club captain in the club canteen.