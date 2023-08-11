Women's World Cup 2023: Salma Paralluelo's extra-time winner sends Spain into semis
Teenager Salma Paralluelo scores a "brilliant" extra-time winner as Spain beat the Netherlands 2-1 to progress to the Women's World Cup semi-finals for the first time.
MATCH REPORT: Spain beat Dutch to reach first World Cup semi
