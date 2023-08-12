Women's World Cup 2023: Australia hold nerve to beat France on penalties - highlights
Watch highlights as co-hosts Australia reach the Women's World Cup semi-finals for the first time as they beat France in an incredible penalty shootout at Brisbane Stadium.
MATCH REPORT: Australia beat France on penalties to reach last four
