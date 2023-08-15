Women's World Cup: Spain beat Sweden finish to reach first final - highlights
Watch highlights as Spain beat Sweden thanks to a late Olga Carmona goal in a dramatic finish to the match to reach their first ever Women's World Cup final.
MATCH REPORT: Spain beat Sweden to reach first Women's World Cup final
