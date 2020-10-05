Tottenham 2-0 Manchester United: Ange Postecoglou on his side's 'bravery'
Manager Ange Postecoglou says Tottenham showed flashes of the team they want to be in the 2-0 win against Manchester United - his first Premier League victory in charge of the north London club.
