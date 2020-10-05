Aston Villa 4-0 Everton: Unai Emery says 'angry' Villa were determined to bounce back
There was an error
This content is not available in your location.
Aston Villa boss Unai Emery says his side were "angry" after their opening defeat by Newcastle and used to that to fire them to victory against Everton.
MATCH REPORT: Bailey stars as Aston Villa thrash woeful Everton
Watch highlights from Sunday's Premier League action on Match Of The Day 2 on Sunday 20 August 22:30 BST on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website & app.
Available to UK users only.