Bruno Fernandes tells Football Focus that being appointed Manchester United's permanent captain is "such an honour", and that the current squad has "many leaders" which will help to create a winning mentality at Old Trafford this season.

Watch Football Focus on Saturday 12 August at 12:00 BST on BBC One, iPlayer and the BBC Sport website & app, and get all the best Man Utd content right here .

