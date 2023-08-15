Football Focus: Howard Webb says referees trying to clamp down on 'darker arts' of time-wasting
Referees' chief Howard Webb tells Football Focus new initiatives this season are aimed at clamping down on the "darker arts" of time-wasting.
Watch Football Focus on Saturday 19 August at 12:00 BST on BBC One, iPlayer and the BBC Sport website & app.
