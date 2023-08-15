Women's World Cup: Kylie Minogue voices BBC's opening film ahead of England v Australia semi-final

Kylie Minogue voices a special rendition of 'I Should Be So Lucky' to mark England's semi-final match against Australia at the Women's World Cup.

Follow coverage of England v Australia in the semi-final of the World Cup across BBC Sport and watch live on BBC One from 10:00 BST