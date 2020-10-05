Women's World Cup 2023: 'England must use defeat in final as motivation going forward'
There was an error
This content is not available in your location.
BBC Sport pundits Alex Scott and Jonas Eidevall say England need to use their defeat by Spain in the Women's World Cup final as motivation for future tournaments.
MATCH REPORT: England beaten by Spain in Women's World Cup final
Follow coverage of the Fifa Women's World Cup across BBC iPlayer, BBC Sounds & the BBC Sport website & app.
Available to UK users only.