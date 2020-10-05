Women's World Cup 2023: Captain Millie Bright says England 'heartbroken' after final defeat
England captain Millie Bright says the team are "absolutely heartbroken" after losing 1-0 to Spain in the final of the Women's World Cup in Sydney.
