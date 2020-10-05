Match of the Day 2: Michail Antonio is the 'perfect lone striker'
There was an error
This content is not available in your location.
Match of the Day 2 pundits Ashley Williams, Andros Townsend and Martin Keown analyse Michail Antonio's dominant performance for West Ham in their 3-1 win over Chelsea.
MATCH REPORT: West Ham 3-1 Chelsea
Watch highlights from Sunday's Premier League action on Match Of The Day 2 on Sunday 20 August at 22:30 BST on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website & app.
Available to UK users only.