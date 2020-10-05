Football Focus: Israel star Solomon says he feels 'at home' playing for Spurs
There was an error
This content is not available in your location.
Twenty-four-year-old Tottenham winger Manor Solomon talks to Football Focus about what it's like to be the only Israeli player currently playing in the Premier League and how he's developed a passion for playing chess in the past year.
Watch Football Focus on Saturday 26 August at 12:00 BST on BBC One, iPlayer and the BBC Sport website & app.
Available to UK users only.
WATCH MORE: Tottenham's Ange Postecoglou praised by MOTD2 pundits
More from The Premier League (external site)