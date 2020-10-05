After finishing 12th in the Premier League last season and struggling for goals, Chelsea have picked up just one point from their opening two matches this season. And having brought in Christopher Nkunku and Nicolas Jackson for an estimated combined £84m, do they still need another striker?

Former Chelsea winger Pat Nevin tells The Football News Show why he would prioritise a creative midfielder and why we shouldn't expect instant results from Mauricio Pochettino's young squad.

Watch The Football News Show on BBC iPlayer.