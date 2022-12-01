Wales’ World Cup referee Cheryl Foster says abuse of match officials has “got to be dealt with better”.

A Football Association of Wales (FAW) survey has revealed that one in four officials in Wales have suffered physical abuse while officiating, while 88% said they had been verbally abused.

Foster, who refereed the Women's Champions League final in June, says it is “really important” that the FAW is looking to improve the treatment of match officials.