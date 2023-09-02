Burnley 2-5 Tottenham: Vincent Kompany says Clarets must 'close the gap' with other teams
Burnley head coach Vincent Kompany says his side are relishing the challenge of the Premier League, but have to "get to work" following their 5-2 loss to Tottenham.
REPORT: Son hits hat-trick as Spurs thrash Burnley
Watch highlights of Saturday's Premier League action on Match Of The Day on Saturday 2 September at 22:30 BST on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website & app.
