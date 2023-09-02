Manchester City 5-1 Fulham: VAR decision 'huge mistake' - Silva
There was an error
This content is not available in your location.
Fulham manager Marco Silva describes the controversial VAR decision to allow Nathan Ake's goal in his side's 5-1 defeat by Manchester City as a "huge mistake".
REPORT: Haaland scores -hat-trick as Man City beat Fulham
Follow highlights of Saturday's Premier League action on Match Of The Day Saturday 2 September 22:30 BST on BBC One & BBC iPlayer.
Available to UK users only.