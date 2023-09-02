Fulham manager Marco Silva describes the controversial VAR decision to allow Nathan Ake's goal in his side's 5-1 defeat by Manchester City as a "huge mistake".

REPORT: Haaland scores -hat-trick as Man City beat Fulham

