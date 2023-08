Ten-man Dungannon Swifts stunned Coleraine with two goals in injury-time to rescue a 2-2 draw at Stangmore Park.

Darren Cole and Davy McDaid had given Coleraine a comfortable advantage heading into injury-time, before Matthew Lusty and Ethan McGee struck to give Rodney McAree's side a share of the spoils after John Scott was sent off for two yellow cards.