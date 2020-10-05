Michael O'Neill says the chances of injured trio Steven Davis, Stuart Dallas and Corry Evans featuring in Northern Ireland's remaining Euro 2024 qualifiers are "minimal".

"Certainly we’re running out of games for them," O'Neill told BBC Sport Northern Ireland.

"If we can get anything out of those three lads, we’ll be delighted to have it but I think we shouldn’t depend on that in this campaign."

Northern Ireland resume their campaign with a contest in Slovenia on 7 September before facing Kazakhstan away three days later.