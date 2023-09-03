Arsenal 3-1 Man Utd: Mikel Arteta praises 'tremendous' Declan Rice
Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta is "extremely proud" of his side after beating Manchester United 3-1 and praises "tremendous" Declan Rice for scoring his first goal for the club.
REPORT: Arsenal score two late goals to stun Man Utd
Watch highlights of Sunday's Premier League action on Match Of The Day 2 at 22:30 BST on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC sport website & app.
