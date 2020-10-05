As the 2023 summer transfer deadline looms, BBC Sport looks back at some of the biggest moves from last year, when strikers were at the top of several clubs' shopping lists. You can also see how many Premier League goals they scored during the season.

WATCH: Great Premier League breakaway goals

Watch highlights of all the weekend's Premier League games on Match of the Day and Match of the Day 2 on BBC iPlayer.

Available to UK users only.