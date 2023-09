Dungannon Swifts recorded their first league win of the season as they defeated 10-man Glenavon at Stangmore Park.

Ben Gallagher put the hosts ahead with just 12 seconds on the clock, before Jackson Nesbitt drew the Lurgan Blues level.

Second half goals from Thomas Maguire and Matthew Lusty sealed the victory for the Swifts, with Jamie McDonagh sent off for Glenavon for an elbow.

Read the report from the game here.