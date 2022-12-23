Wolves 1-3 Liverpool: Gary O'Neil rues big missed first-half chances after late collapse
Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Gary O'Neil reflects on the big chances his side missed in the first half of their 3-1 defeat by Liverpool at Molineux.
Watch highlights of Saturday's Premier League action on Match Of The Day on Saturday 2 September at 22:20 BST on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website & app.
