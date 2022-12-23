Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Gary O'Neil reflects on the big chances his side missed in the first half of their 3-1 defeat by Liverpool at Molineux.

REPORT: Resilient Liverpool earn late win at Wolves

Watch highlights of Saturday's Premier League action on Match Of The Day on Saturday 2 September at 22:20 BST on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website & app.

Available to UK users only.