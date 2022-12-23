Liverpool head coach Jurgen Klopp says his side need to improve how they start matches despite coming from behind to win against Wolves at Molineux after trailing at half-time.

REPORT: Resilient Liverpool earn late win at Wolves

Watch highlights of Saturday's Premier League action on Match Of The Day on Saturday 2 September at 22:20 BST on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website & app.

Available to UK users only.