Wolves 1-3 Liverpool: Jurgen Klopp bemoans first-half struggles despite comeback win

There was an error

This content is not available in your location.

Liverpool head coach Jurgen Klopp says his side need to improve how they start matches despite coming from behind to win against Wolves at Molineux after trailing at half-time.

REPORT: Resilient Liverpool earn late win at Wolves

Watch highlights of Saturday's Premier League action on Match Of The Day on Saturday 2 September at 22:20 BST on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website & app.

Available to UK users only.