Crystal Palace assistant manager Paddy McCarthy voices his frustration at the penalty given against his side, saying the delay with the VAR decision "tells you everything you need to know".

REPORT: Aston Villa 3-1 Crystal Palace

Watch highlights of Saturday's Premier League action on Match Of The Day on Saturday 16 September at 22:20 BST on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website & app.

Available to UK users only.