Aston Villa 3-1 Crystal Palace: Paddy McCarthy frustrated by late penalty awarded after VAR delay
There was an error
This content is not available in your location.
Crystal Palace assistant manager Paddy McCarthy voices his frustration at the penalty given against his side, saying the delay with the VAR decision "tells you everything you need to know".
REPORT: Aston Villa 3-1 Crystal Palace
Watch highlights of Saturday's Premier League action on Match Of The Day on Saturday 16 September at 22:20 BST on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website & app.
Available to UK users only.