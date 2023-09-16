Fulham 1-0 Luton: Marco Silva praises Carlos Vinicius and Joao Paulinha after narrow win
Fulham manager Marco Silva praised the performances of Carlos Vinicius and Joao Palhinha in the 1-0 win over Luton, but admitted this "was not our best performance".
REPORT: Fulham win leaves Luton still seeking first point
Watch highlights of Saturday's Premier League action on Match Of The Day on Saturday 16 September at 22:20 BST on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website & app.
