Luton manager Rob Edwards thinks his side "didn't have many chances, but didn't take them" and insists his team "have to learn" after a 1-0 loss to Fulham.

REPORT: Fulham win leaves Luton still seeking first point

Watch highlights of Saturday's Premier League action on Match Of The Day on Saturday 2 September at 22:20 BST on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website & app.

