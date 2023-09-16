Brighton head coach Roberto De Zerbi says it is an "historic day" after his side enjoyed a comfortable 3-1 win over Manchester United at Old Trafford in the Premier League.

REPORT: Brighton up to third after 3-1 win over Man Utd

Watch highlights of Saturday's Premier League action on Match Of The Day on Saturday 16 September at 22:20 BST on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website & app.

Available to UK users only.