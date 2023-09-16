Sheffield United head coach Paul Heckingbottom calls the decision to send off striker Oli McBurnie "absolutely barmy", questioning some of the refereeing decisions in his side's 3-1 loss to Tottenham.

Watch highlights of Saturday's Premier League action on Match Of The Day on Saturday 2 September at 22:20 BST on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website & app.

Available to UK users only.