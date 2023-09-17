Bournemouth 0-0 Chelsea: Andoni Iraola praises 'amazing and aggressive' midfielder Lewis Cook
There was an error
This content is not available in your location.
Bournemouth head coach Andoni Iraola praises the performance of player of the match Lewis Cook, calling the midfielder "amazing and aggressive" in their 0-0 draw to Chelsea.
REPORT:Bournemouth and Chelsea play out forgettable draw
Watch highlights of Sunday's Premier League action on Match Of The Day 2 on Sunday 17 September at 22:20 BST on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website & app.
Available to UK users only.