Former Wales international Hannah Keryakoplis says her Wrexham side are looking to make an impact on the eve of the new Adran Premier league season.

Wrexham won promotion to the top tier last season and have been backed by Hollywood owners Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds.

The eight-team league gets under way on Sunday with Wrexham hosting six-time champions Swansea City - two of three sides in the league who have moved to a semi-professional model this season.

Champions Cardiff City have also gone semi-professional and midfielder Seren Watkins says her side are targeting a treble this season.