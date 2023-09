Glenavon begin life without Gary Hamilton with an entertaining 2-1 win over 10-man Carrick Rangers at Mourneview Park.

After Kyle Cherry's early dismissal, Glenavon took the lead through Aaron Prendergast, and while Danny Purkis levelled for Carrick with a spectacular long-range effort, Jack Malone's late penalty gave the Lurgan Blues all three points.

