Nottingham Forest manager Steve Cooper says his side "need to take opportunities" after they failed to capitalise on Rodri's sending-off during a 2-0 defeat at Manchester City.

REPORT: Manchester City 2-0 Nottingham Forest

Watch highlights of Saturday's Premier League action on Match Of The Day on Saturday 23 September at 22:30 BST on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website & app.

Available to UK users only.